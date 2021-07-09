The Empire: Disney+ Hotstar, Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment collaborate on period drama
The Empire is a period adventure drama tracing the origins of a dynasty.
Disney+ Hotstar and National Award-winning filmmaker Nikkhil Advani and Emmay Entertainment have come together to announce the biggest upcoming Hotstar Specials series The Empire, a period adventure drama tracing the origins of a dynasty. This magnum opus showcases the life story of a warrior, adventurer, survivor, and a king.
After back-to-back shows like drama-mystery Grahan and thriller series November Story, Disney + Hotstar is partnering with India's leading filmmaker Nikkhil Advani who has delivered classic superhits from Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam-e-Ishq, to critically-acclaimed titles like D-Day and Batla House; for this magnum opus. The show is directed by Mitakshara Kumar and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani (Emmay Entertainment).
Showrunner Nikkhil Advani said in a statement, “Putting together The Empire has been a huge challenge but also a massive honour for me. Right from the story, to the star-cast and high production value - our ambition was to create a show that is larger than life; one that leaves a lasting impression on viewers. Partnering with Disney+ Hotstar has made it possible to bring this visual spectacle to life. My partners Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani and I at Emmay Entertainment are very proud to introduce the very talented Mitakshara Kumar!”
Watch the trailer here
also read
Apple TV+, BBC collaborate on new docu on 9/11 attacks from perspective of Bush administration
Jeff Daniels will narrate the documentary that debuts in September near the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
Voot Select to launch OTT film festival; line-up includes movies featuring Vidya Balan, Neena Gupta, Hina Khan
Voot Select Film Festival will kick off on 24 July with Vidya Balan's short film Natkhat.
Explained: Why anthologies are increasingly becoming OTT platform staples, film industry members examine
Kayoze Irani says anthologies are "great for both viewers and filmmakers" since they are free from "trappings of feature films" like budgets and saleability.