The Empire is a period adventure drama tracing the origins of a dynasty.

Disney+ Hotstar and National Award-winning filmmaker Nikkhil Advani and Emmay Entertainment have come together to announce the biggest upcoming Hotstar Specials series The Empire, a period adventure drama tracing the origins of a dynasty. This magnum opus showcases the life story of a warrior, adventurer, survivor, and a king.

After back-to-back shows like drama-mystery Grahan and thriller series November Story, Disney + Hotstar is partnering with India's leading filmmaker Nikkhil Advani who has delivered classic superhits from Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam-e-Ishq, to critically-acclaimed titles like D-Day and Batla House; for this magnum opus. The show is directed by Mitakshara Kumar and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani (Emmay Entertainment).

Showrunner Nikkhil Advani said in a statement, “Putting together The Empire has been a huge challenge but also a massive honour for me. Right from the story, to the star-cast and high production value - our ambition was to create a show that is larger than life; one that leaves a lasting impression on viewers. Partnering with Disney+ Hotstar has made it possible to bring this visual spectacle to life. My partners Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani and I at Emmay Entertainment are very proud to introduce the very talented Mitakshara Kumar!”

