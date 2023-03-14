The Elephant Whisperers directed by Kirtika Gonsalves depicts life around two Kattunayakan tribe members and a couple, Bomman and Bellie, who nurture and bring up elephant calves that were orphaned.

Sukumaran Nair from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala is visiting the Theppakadu Elephant Camp for the first time. The retired engineer from Kerala State Water Works department mentioned, “This is the first time I am paying a visit to the Theppakadu Elephant camp. The only idea is to meet the elephants Reghu and Ammu and if possible have a chat with Bomman and Bellie.”

He and his wife Indira Devi are both retired and left for Thiruvananthapuram in a cab to reach Theppekadu by Monday evening. He said that he will have a chat with both Bomman and Bellie even though Bomman is away in Salem to bring an injured elephant.

The retired engineer, however, said that he would stay back at Theppakadu for a couple of days more and try to understand the life of elephants and mahouts.

For the unversed, The Elephant Whisperers’s plot revolves around a family who adopts two orphaned baby elephants in Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. Protagonists of Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers can’t watch the film at home, here’s why

On seeing the elephants, one tourist quoted in a publication said, “It is such a great moment. It’s a pleasure to be here. The elephant is my favourite animal and the fact that the film won an Oscar does make me delighted and excited.”

Another foreign tourist said, “I am from London, we visited here and got to know that two baby elephants from here won an Oscar last night. It is nice to see them, and I really enjoyed seeing them. Elephants are my favourite animal. I am very lucky to see them today.”

Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, the Oscar-winning documentary was produced by Guneet Monga as the two ladies went on the Oscars stage to collect their golden statuette.

(With added inputs from agencies)

