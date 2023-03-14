Creating history by becoming the first-ever Indian documentary to win an Oscar, Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers won the Best Documentary Short Film award at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday. The Tamil documentary which features a real-life couple, Bomman and Bellie shows how the duo have adopted two orphaned elephants in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu. It further also showcases their lifestyle as the entire community has dedicated their lives towards raising orphaned elephants and taking care of the wild. Overwhelmed with the response and the honour bestowed by the Academy Awards, the couple recently opened up on how they are receiving multiple calls from people to congratulate them.

Speaking of which, Bellie Amma who also features in the award-winning documentary also expressed gratitude for all the love that their documentary has received. Speaking to the media, she said that it is not just her who deserves appreciation for raising the baby elephants but also the doctor, compounder, forest officials, deputy director, field director, ranger, and everyone else who supported with all that was needed to raise them.

Further opening up on what the Oscar win brings to their community, Bellie Amma shared that the documentary’s Oscar win has brought a wave of cheer for everyone including the forest department and the local community in the Mudumalai Tiger reserve.

“No one has done something of this sort recognising the efforts of Adivasi people in Mudumalai. We are all living in the Mudumalai forest and have no exposure to the outside world. Me having raised those two elephant calves is what has taken us so far,” she added.

‘I am overwhelmed with congratulatory calls’, says BommanOn the other hand, Bomman who is the star of the documentary opened up on how he feels overwhelmed with all the calls coming in for congratulating them. He also shared that Raghu, the elephant shown in the film is no longer under their care due to some issues. “We had to give up the two elephant calves we were taking care of, and now some other Mahouts are taking care of them,” he said as quoted by The News Minute.

Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, The Elephant Whisperers won the Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Film category at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday after defeating other nominees including Haul Out, How Do You Measure A Year, The Martha Mitchell Effect, and Stranger At The Gate.

