The Disciple trailer: Chaitanya Tamhane's drama on Netflix India encapsulates a musician's strife for excellence

Netflix has launched the trailer of its upcoming Marathi drama, The Disciple, that follows the life of Sharad Nerulkar, played by actor and musician Aditya Modak.

The award-winning movie encapsulates the journey of Sharad, who diligently follows the traditions and discipline of the old masters- his guru and his father and devoted his life to becoming an Indian classical music vocalist. However, as the years go by, Sharad starts to wonder whether it’s really possible to achieve the excellence he’s striving for.

Written and directed by Chaitanya Tamhane, the film is produced by Vivek Gomber. Executive produced by Alfonso Cuarón, The Disciple is set to release on Netflix on 30 April. The film also stars Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave, Deepika Bhide Bhagwat and Kiran Yadnyopavit in pivotal roles.

Looking back at the journey, Tamhane says in a statement, “The Disciple is a true labour of love and a story very close to my heart. It is the journey of a Hindustani classical vocalist’s struggles, dreams, and artistic journey in contemporary Mumbai. We were blessed to have an extraordinary talent like Aditya Modak portray the protagonist, through whose eyes we immerse ourselves in the fascinating world of Indian classical music."

Gomber adds, "I am thrilled and grateful to have Netflix as our streaming partner. With their global appeal and reach, I have no doubt the film will find a discerning audience worldwide. I sincerely believe this is a universal story and will speak to all of us with dreams and aspirations."

The film was awarded the FIPRESCI International Critics Prize (FIPRESCI, short for Federation Internationale de la Presse Cinematographique) and the Best Screenplay award at the 77th Venice International Film Festival. It was also screened at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival, where it was named a winner of the Amplify Voices Award. The film has also been nominated at the Film Independent Spirit Awards under the Best International Feature category.

Watch the trailer here