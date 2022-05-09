Actress Yami Gautam applauds Pan-India blockbusters and credits success to the story and the script.

Yami Gautam has proved her mettle as an actress with films like Vicky Donor, Uri, Badlapur, Kaabil, Bala, A Thursday and the recent Dasvi as she enjoys not only getting under the skin of her characters but is also passionate about the movie-making process.

Citing the example of the Indian film industry’s recent Pan-India blockbusters namely the Baahubali franchise, KGF series, Pushpa and RRR, Yami believes that focusing on the story and script and allowing a director’s vision to come to life on the big screen, is a key determining factor in the success of these films.

Discussing this recently at the Goa Fest 2022, said Yami, “This is time to improvise and work on what we need to do. The director needs more free hand in expressing their vision. We need to focus more on the story and the script… We need to straighten our priorities.” Adding that “My husband, Aditya Dhar, who directed Uri, even after three years of the film’s release, is working on one of his most ambitious films. But for him to explain his vision to producers… There were just two or three who understood that and are working towards it.”

She further added, “The actors who are there in these films, are huge stars, especially in the southern film industry and have a pan-India audience. I don’t think that it stopped them anywhere. They believed in the director’s vision and went for it".

Furthermore, rather than considering films from the South as a competition, she was happy that stories in other languages are also becoming popular in North India.

“The way they are doing great numbers at the box office. I am really happy about that,” she said.

