India’s titular talk show returns after a spate identity and image crises in the Hindi Film industry. It might not address key issues, but will go a long way in helping us forget they exist.

Roughly a month or so ago, the internet went berserk after Karan Johar announced that his much-loved and equally maligned talk show Koffee With Karan(KWK) would not return. As it turned out it was a nifty little PR stunt, intended to bamboozle loyal fans and momentarily allow critics to breathe a sigh of relief. Johar is a divisive figure at the best of times and though he has of late matured enough to say the right things, his conscience-keeper role as the Hindi film industry’s most decorated personality makes him both vain and necessary. Johar represents both the good and bad of the industry, a man whose personality has now walloped whatever talents he entered the world of filmmaking with. But then he is also the most self-effacing of personalities, evidenced best by a show that though elite is also strangely, disarming. In fact, given the rough two years the industry has had with deaths, controversies and more, KWK is probably a necessarily evil that most of us could use, if not need.

I’ve always been torn about the value of KWK. It’s elite, smug and a little too pretentious at times. People who are scarcely interested in vanity in comparison to value, have over the years found it hard to understand what it is that the show really accomplishes. For it is a talk show that is neither about cinema, nor really personal enough to be called intimate. It is, in a gimmicky and glittering sense, somewhere in the middle. Iconic, purely because nothing like it exists, or maybe can exist. The father of all insiders questioning the film fraternity is a little too convenient to get you up in the morning. And yet KWK has over the years managed to be that breezy, almost avuncular foray into an industry that though decades old, continues to feel elusive.

Bollywood has endured a rough couple of years between the last time the show aired. From the controversial death of Sushant Singh Rajput, to the hounding of Aryan Khan and the underwhelming numbers Hindi cinema has done at the box-office, the Hindi film industry finds itself in a bind. The fact that the show has returned is a sign that the industry has chosen to stick rather than twist. The problem is that the show will eventually also suffer from survivor’s guilt. There will be not one, but many elephants in the room and chances are Johar will choose to look past them. Maybe that is the point. Maybe we can all use the careless, yet cosy vehicle of easy denial and relief from the mundanity of everyday struggles. Not everyone of us follows, or likes to follow the lives of stars and starlets and yet there is something undeniably affectionate about the way Johar undresses their veneer, coaxes them into a corner from where they, to an extent, can reveal themselves.

Koffee With Karan has never been bright or effusive in its use of intellect. It kind of alludes to the depravity of the Bollywood brain that prodded, has historically exhibited a self that we can’t help but ridicule. But it’s also a show that proves that charm and likeability is all this industry is about. It’s never about cerebral intelligence as much as it might be about earnest commitment and presence. Alia Bhatt is living proof that you can bomb and make a fool of yourself on the industry’s most famous couch and still rise to conquer the country. To which effect, maybe there is too much importance given to the show that is really a college scrapbook trying to elicit juicy tid-bits out of functional adults. It’s hardly real or perceptive, but you know it will make headlines. It will be written about and discussed, as if there is no depth or backstory to the people we see on the show. Of course there is, but maybe there is a sacred joy in observing the same people, through yet another ‘performance’. Only it has the look of intimacy and authenticity. It’s possibly the closest we’ll ever get, the glossiest it will ever seem. It’s the beautiful with maybe a pinch of the bold.

As Koffee With Karan returns after a grueling pandemic of both disease and cinematic and PR catastrophes, I can’t help but think it’s the kind of escapist balm we could all use. The observers of Hindi cinema know that the industry is not in good health and yet rather than obviate the crises at its core, KWK could perform the fiduciary duty of bandaging whatever wounds the industry has been inflicted with in, full public view. Expecting he’ll look the devil in the eye is missing the point about what makes KWK a kind of benign but necessarily evil. Its value resides in what it might help us look away from. Especially, this time around.

The author writes on art and culture, cinema, books, and everything in between. Views expressed are personal.

