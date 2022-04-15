Delhi Film Policy's single-window clearance system for shooting movies in the national capital will be completely digital.

According to the officials, a portal is being developed to bring 25 different agencies on a single platform for various permissions within 15 days.

Officials from the tourism department claimed that under the e-film clearance system, filmmakers will be given a one-of-a-kind permit, similar to a boarding card, with a QR code holding all information pertaining to film shooting approval.

The Delhi Cabinet approved the Delhi Film Policy 2022 on February 24. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia mentioned the concept in his budget presentation on March 26.

According to a representative from the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Corporation, which is the policy's nodal agency, the policy's speciality is one window approval, for which a dedicated portal is being developed.

"It will be completely digital. Film directors and producers will not have to make rounds of offices of different agencies in Delhi. They can simply go to the portal and apply for permission. The application will be sent to all agencies simultaneously from where the permission for the shoot is required," the official told PTI.

Explaining the method, the official said if a filmmaker has to shoot at any historical monument, a market and at Waste-to-Wonder park then the application will be sent to the Archeological Survey of India, Delhi Police and the SDMC simultaneously.

Officials said that these departments will have to provide permission within 15 days but if someone wants it early then they can pay extra to the particular department and get it quickly.

They said that after a ‘rigorous process and many rounds of meetings’, all the 25 agencies such as Delhi Police and ASI among others have come on board for the single window e-film clearance system.

They said that another speciality of the e-film clearance system will be that permission passes will be given in the form of a boarding pass containing a QR Code.

"This QR code will have all the necessary details about film shooting permission. It will tell the number of places where the shooting is permitted along with the number of days," the official said.

The Delhi Film Policy, 2022, also aims to promote the city as a hub for filming and other related activities through a slew of measures, including setting up a Rs 50 crore 'Delhi Film Fund' to support producers and hosting an international film festival every year.

