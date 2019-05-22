The Defiant Ones director Allen Hughes to helm five-part documentary series on Tupac Shakur

Allen Hughes, director of award winning HBO documentary The Defiant Ones, will now helm and executive produce a five part documentary series on late rapper Tupac Shakur. According to Variety, he has been granted full access to Shakur's released and unreleased recordings, writing and poetry for the project.

It is "the first definitive, comprehensive project on Shakur with the full cooperation of the estate" according to the announcement made by the rapper's representative. The as-yet-untitled project will have Lasse Järvi and Charles D King as executive producers. Interscope Films and MACRO will co-produce the series.

The Defiant Ones chronicled the careers of Dr Dre and former Interscope Records chairman Jimmy Iovine, who have also worked with Shakur. The series featured interviews of Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, , Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar, among others. It won the Grammy for Best Music Film in 2017 and also received five Emmy nominations.

Shakur was murdered in 1996 at the age of 25. He is one of the best selling musicians, having sold over 75 million records worldwide.

Hughes along with his brother Albert Hughes had worked with the rapper for a video of his song 'Brenda’s Got a Baby'.

Updated Date: May 22, 2019 16:32:11 IST

