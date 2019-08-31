The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance review round-up: 'Immersive, eye-popping masterpiece' for both adults and kids

The prologue series to Jim Henson's 1983 film The Dark Crystal arrived on Netflix on 30 August. Titled The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, the 10-episode series has been directed by Louis Leterrier and explores the world of planet Thra, created for the original film.

Here's what the critics are saying about the latest Netflix offering

Variety calls Age of Resistance one of the most "ambitious and immersive TV events of the year."With its stark divisions between heroes and villains, gorgeously rendered world, and loving embrace of fantasy’s longest-standing tropes, Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is a prime example of how television can do fantasy right — and how potent the combination of nostalgia and Netflix’s deep pockets can be.

According to IndieWire, the series is an "eye-popping masterpiece full of both wondrous and violent delights.""The series is a mind-boggling and stunning achievement in craftsmanship. The 84 practical sets alone are meticulously wrought to mimic bioluminescent caves, dank dungeons, lush forests, or airy throne rooms. Each of these sets are then filled to the brim with details that lure viewers to want to stay and peer around the corner to see what other discoveries could be made."

Vox describes Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance as "gorgeous, thoughtful, detailed, and utterly remarkable." "The rare dark fantasy targeted at both adults and children, Age of Resistance is frequently more brutal than its forebear, which is itself frequently criticized for being too grim for kids. Many of the series’ most jarring moments happen when it explores, with on-the-nose shrewdness, how hard it is to upend the status quo, to shake people out of their belief that everything is fine, and create a real revolt."

Cnet states that the show seems like Game of Thrones with puppets. "That Game of Thrones comparison feels apt during Dark Crystal's darker moments. The original film is shot through with a deliciously sinister menace, and the new series maintains that atmosphere with the creepy Skeksis and various threatening creatures of the forest. It goes a bit further, however, including some intense scenes that might be a bit much for younger viewers."

Forbes writes that by focusing on a theme of dangers of power and hate, the makers have created a "timeless tale."Like Lord of the Rings, The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance is attempting to spin a timeless yarn, one that has relevance in any era, because in every era there are those who would use their strength to keep others down." However, the publication underscores that it's not a "preachy fantasy".

Collider asserts that the series is the "greatest fantasy stories of our time." It says, "It’s suspension of disbelief whether you’re watching Shakespeare or Star Wars. If you allow yourself to be drawn into the world of Thra, you’ll experience a ride like no other. And this throwback to a heavily practical, tactile, and textured form of filmmaking is a welcome balm in this increasingly digital age."

BBC writes that Age of Resistance is even better than Jim Henson’s original. "One of the most crucial elements it has retained, in this era of machine-tooled franchise ‘product’, is a sense of freewheeling bonkers-ness – as the episodes progress, it piles on more and more mythology in a knowingly absurd manner that makes it seem like Matthews and Addis may just have made it all up on the spot."

As per IGN, the series is perhaps not as gritty as Game of Thrones, but it's "surprisingly fiendish."Though it's so layered and ambitious that it risks dwarfing the original film, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is a towering (albeit almost superfluous) passion project that features an all-star voice cast and a phenomenal procession of puppetry."

