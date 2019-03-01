You are here:

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah faces backlash for making fun of ongoing India-Pakistan tension

FP Staff

Mar 01, 2019 09:55:03 IST

South African comedian Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show, during an episode, tried to find humour in the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

In a video that is being shared widely on social media Noah can be seen saying that while he hopes India and Pakistan do not go to war, it would be the "most entertaining" war if they did.

Mocking army personnel, the comedian likened their war cry to Punjabi songs and it has not been liked by social media.

Twitter users questioned how someone could find the situation funny.

Noah, however, is not new to controversy. The Daily Show host recently introduced the best picture nominee Black Panther at the Oscars and had some fun with the idea that people think the fictional setting of the country of Wakanda is real, reported CNN.

Noah joked about knowing the movie's main character, T'Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman, and said, that growing up as a young boy in Wakanda, he would see T'Challa flying over their village, and he would remind them of a great Xhosa phrase, adding, "He says 'abelungu abazi uba ndiyaxoka' -- which means, 'In times like these, we are stronger when we fight together than when we try to fight apart.'"

However, those who know the dialogue realised Noah actually said, "White people don't know I'm lying.

Updated Date: Mar 01, 2019 09:55:03 IST

