The Daily Show host Trevor Noah faces backlash for making fun of ongoing India-Pakistan tension

South African comedian Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show, during an episode, tried to find humour in the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

In a video that is being shared widely on social media Noah can be seen saying that while he hopes India and Pakistan do not go to war, it would be the "most entertaining" war if they did.

Mocking army personnel, the comedian likened their war cry to Punjabi songs and it has not been liked by social media.

Twitter users questioned how someone could find the situation funny.

i dont fucking understand how ANYONE can find this funny,, he said it would be "entertaining"??? war is not funny? the entire world has to mourn for the loss of an american life but it's funny when it's for brown people?? what the fuck pic.twitter.com/gJ9BMdjTFK — sage (@thelastrm) February 28, 2019

@Trevornoah felt horrible watching you make racist jokes about India Pakistan war.

And they way you mocked indians ... You just went off my To watch list — bluntdude (@BLUNTDUDE24) March 1, 2019

@Trevornoah Your recent take on India-pakistan was a disaster and you should be ashamed of calling yourself a comedian or a host! the entire world has to mourn for the loss of an american life but it's funny when it's for brown people, right?? https://t.co/ZaoBiyHhX4 — Rahul Kapoor (@rahulcode) March 1, 2019

Wow, .@Trevornoah, this is hella problematic and emblematic of a larger trend that places western, white lives above brown lives. Israel & Palestine receive so much solemn consideration and yet India & Pakistan are fodder for comedians. https://t.co/Z8fe2MJUCJ — dhathri (@earth_devi) March 1, 2019

This is outrageous! War is not a joke @Trevornoah #WTF ! The Indian mumbles are no less racist. You should be ashamed of yourself! You of all people should know better! Are Syria Iraq Yemen Libya or Vietnam American led wars a laughing matter? #think #IndiaPakistan https://t.co/eobX582wj2 — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) February 28, 2019

Usually I like @Trevornoah but his remarks on the India-Pakistan situation really irked me. You cannot compare an ongoing enmity originating back to the British empire to a petty squabble between two rappers. I'm Indian, my family are in the Air Force and frankly I'm worried. — ⬡⬡ (@ThePsychoNyx) February 28, 2019

trevor noah’s unfunny and racist segment on india-pakistan disgusts me to no end. just cause you’re a POC doesn’t mean you can say whatever and get away with it. the countries are on their way to war and you make stereotypical bollywood jokes??? you should be ashamed of yourself. — splenda daddy (@kriti_mehra_99) March 1, 2019

Noah, however, is not new to controversy. The Daily Show host recently introduced the best picture nominee Black Panther at the Oscars and had some fun with the idea that people think the fictional setting of the country of Wakanda is real, reported CNN.

Noah joked about knowing the movie's main character, T'Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman, and said, that growing up as a young boy in Wakanda, he would see T'Challa flying over their village, and he would remind them of a great Xhosa phrase, adding, "He says 'abelungu abazi uba ndiyaxoka' -- which means, 'In times like these, we are stronger when we fight together than when we try to fight apart.'"

However, those who know the dialogue realised Noah actually said, "White people don't know I'm lying.

Updated Date: Mar 01, 2019 09:55:03 IST