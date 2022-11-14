The customs episode's truth shows why we love to corner Shah Rukh Khan
It was reported that Shah Rukh Khan was stopped at the airport and paid a certain amount of duty. It all turned out to be false. But why let go of the opportunity to corner the star for clickbait, right?
Shah Rukh Khan and airports haven’t really gotten along well over the last many years. He was detained more than once at the U.S. airport for his identity. He was stopped very recently too for traveling with luxurious watches worth Rs 18 lacs. Multiple reports suggest he paid a custom duty Rs. 6.83 lacs before being allowed to leave. Well, all this turned out to be false.
The customs officer gave a statement that said, “SRK and his team arrived at the GA terminal at around 12.30 pm. Unlike the T2, where there are different colour-coded channels for different types of passengers and their duty related screenings, the GA terminal has no separate classifications. So the entire team was carrying 6-7 bags which were screened by security and they had several watch winders (specialised cases used for luxury watches) and one Apple watch, which they didn’t have receipts for, as they declared these were gifts. We searched for the value of these items on the internet and we determined everything put together was worth Rs 17.86 lakhs.”
Reports had suggested SRK was carrying expensive watches, when in fact, the items were watch winder cases instead. The officer further revealed, “Ravi Singh, who is from SRK’s security team (Ravi is Shah Rukh Khan’s trusted bodyguard) was escorted with one bag, which had the goods for payment of duty along with one customs officer to Terminal 2. Over there, Ravi paid the customs duty of Rs 6.88 lakhs (calculated as per the customs duty of 38.5 percent).”
The amount of coverage and clickbait the star attracted over the weekend further shows why the media (at least a section) loves to take his name for all the right and wrong reasons. Who cares what the follow-up story would be? Who has the patience to wait for the truth to be unearned? Quickly curate a story and upload on social media to attract maximum eyeballs and pique curiosity. Truth can wait, traction cannot. To be more filmy, sachai can wait, Shah Rukh Khan cannot.
