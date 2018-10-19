The Curse of La Llorona trailer: Michael Chaves' horror film brings to life a terrifying figure from Mexican folklore

The Curse of La Llorona is an American supernatural horror film directed by Michael Chaves and written by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis. The film is based on Mexican folklore about an unfortunate woman who lost her children and now roams about crying as a tormented soul. The spirit of the woman is said to bring misfortune and often death to the ones she encounters.

The trailer depicts Marisol Ramirez as the malevolent La Llorona as she desperately tries to hound a social worker named Anna Garcia's (played by Linda Cardellini) children as she arrives at a godforsaken town to check on one of her cases.

In a particularly bone-chilling horror sequence, La Llorona's spirit tries to open the locked door of a car which protects the two children. The boy tries to thwart every attempt at her entrance into the car but briefly opens the door to pull in his sister's blanket when her ghostly face suddenly appears out of nowhere.

As La Llorona's tortures increase, Anna is bound to ask for help from a dispirited priest to try and stop the fatal curse. Co-starring Raymond Cruz, Patricia Velasquez, and Marisol Ramirez, The Curse of La Llorona will open in theaters on 19 April 2019.

Watch the trailer here.

