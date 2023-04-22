Outsiders & Insiders – Some of the most often used terms when we speak about the glamorous industry as whole – Bollywood. Are we really aware of the technicalities of these terms? How is it that some so-called outsiders such as Siddharth Malhotra, Vaani Kapoor, Pooja Hegde (to name a few) are successfully securing big projects with no proven track record when it comes to box office hits? Leaves us with a sense of wonder and it begs us to redefine the terms – Outsiders and Insiders.

Having made a grand entry in the industry, these actors are an integral part of multiple big-budget films, despite their low screen value. Neither can they attract good footfalls in the theaters nor can they shoulder a film alone at the box office. These stars do not even have a single bonafide success to their name (to boast of). Any project that Sidharth Malhotra has got success with, it was an OTT release or attached to the Dharma banner, and for Vaani Kapoor is to try and be an eye candy for an YRF title.

The chances of getting selected for a big film are always tough and a much-needed one for every actor in Bollywood. The big production houses, YRF and Dharma, are not only film producers but also Producers of talent, but less deserving ones. Giving opportunities to actors like Vaani Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra who come from Aditya Chopra’s and Karan Johar’s ‘camps’ respectively, clearly lacks the potential to justify a film and diminishes the value of it at every level. Why is it that we have subjectively been targeting certain names, in spite of them delivering credible performances? Actors such as Abhishek Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra and more have proven their mettle.

Terming it as a different kind of nepotism wouldn’t be wrong. YRF and Dharma, the biggest production houses of Bollywood are the only big reason to give them such films that would have fared better if done by the deserving ones. That’s the least that we can say and, believe in.

