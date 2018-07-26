The Crown's Princess Margaret, actress Vanessa Kirby says no one better than Helena Bonham Carter to take over the role

Paris: Vanessa Kirby, who became an international star with her portrayal of Princess Margaret in The Crown, believes Helena Bonham Carter is perfect to take forward the journey of the fan-favourite character on the show.

Vanessa Kirby and Helena Bonham Carter, who will play Margaret from third season onward on the Netflix show, have bonded over their shared love for the role.

"I love her (Carter), she is such a lovely person. She loves Margaret and has been texting me some pictures of her in the wig and the costume," Kirby told Press Trust of India in an interview.

"I'm really excited for her. She is having the best time. I can't think of a better person to play Margaret," she added.

Kirby says she is still surprised by the popularity of the show as people have often told her they binge-watched it. As far as Margaret is concerned, she feels she was "lucky" to have played her.

The 31-year-old actor was in Paris for the premiere of Mission: Impossible - Fallout, her latest acting assignment.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 19:34 PM