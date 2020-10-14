The Crown season 4 teaser introduces new characters of Princess Diana, Margaret Thatcher

The primary focus of The Crown season 4 will be on how the royal family is preoccupied with the line of succession and therefore securing the right bride for Prince Charles

Netflix has released the trailer for the fourth season of The Crown and the focus is on Princess Diana (essayed by Emma Corrin) and Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor). The trailer also gives a glimpse of Gillian Anderson bringing to life the role of Margaret Thatcher.

The stuff of which fairy tales are made. pic.twitter.com/wDJTsthfbv — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 13, 2020

As the trailer plays on and characters are introduced, the narrator can be heard saying, “Here is the stuff of which fairy tales are made — a prince and princess on their wedding day. But fairy tales usually end at this point, with the simple phrase, ‘They lived happily ever after.'” However, the narrator goes on to add that their faith does not see the wedding day as the place of arrival, but rather, the place where the adventure begins.

According to a report on CNN which cited Netflix, costume designer Amy Robert modelled Diana's wedding dress after the original, but wanted to create something that was not totally a replica.

Variety reports that the new season will follow on the heels of season 3, which ended around the late 1970s on Queen Elizabeth's 25th years the sovereign leader of the United Kingdom.

The primary focus of the season will be on how the Queen and her family are preoccupied with the line of succession and therefore securing the right bride for Prince Charles.

Olivia Colman returns in her role as Queen Elizabeth for the second year in a row while Tobias Menzies will portray Prince Phillip. Josh O’Connor returns as Prince Charles and Helena Bonham Carter once again portrays Princess Margaret.

Ahead of the release of the trailer Netflix also teased the return of the show on Twitter with a few first-look photos for the upcoming season, alongside the caption, "Change is coming. 15th November," hinting at the premiere date of The Crown season 4.