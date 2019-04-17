The Crown: Season 3 of Netflix's royal drama, starring Olivia Colman, to premiere in latter half of 2019

Netflix has revealed that The Crown season 3 will launch in the second half of the year – 18 months after season 2 arrived.

According to a report in Deadline, the streaming service announced that The Crown's latest series would air after 1 July. Netflix is yet to reveal the date of launch.

Netflix's letter read: "We're looking forward to a strong slate of global content in the second half of the year, including new seasons of some of our biggest series."

Peter Morgan's award-winning show's season 3 will feature Oscar winner Olivia Colman as the Queen and Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip. Set in the year 1963, the new season will showcase historic events such as England winning the football World Cup and the Beatles' rise to fame.

Josh O’Connor, who stars as a young Prince Charles, revealed that the new series introduces Charles while he is still a student. Speaking to Radio Times, he said,“We start off with Charles at Cambridge University, that’s where we bring him into the series. He added,“This is where we scale a significant part of his life which I feel so honoured and excited to tell the story. And tell a very different side of the story that we may not have seen or have known about.”

Netflix had also recently confirmed that they had found their Princess Diana for season 4 in Emma Corrin.

The first series of the show launched on 4 November, 2016 and the second instalment premiered on 8 December, 2017.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2019 18:18:16 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.