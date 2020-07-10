The Crown creator Peter Morgan confirms Netflix historical drama will return for sixth season
Peter Morgan said he decided to go back to his decision of making the sixth season for The Crown to do 'justice to the richness, and complexity of the story.'
The makers of the Netflix historical show, The Crown, have decided to extend the show for one more season, which is the sixth part.
The award-winning show had originally been set for six seasons, but in January, the show creator Peter Morgan revealed that they would call an end in the fifth season.
However, Morgan has now decided to go back to his decision of making the sixth season to do "justice to the richness, and complexity of the story."
"As we started to discuss the storylines for series five, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," The Hollywood Reporter cited Morgan as saying.
The show creator has also cleared that season six will only cover the same period, shown in the series, but in "greater detail".
Season four, which is set for a launch later this year, will have actor Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.
Seasons five and six, which will take the story into the 2000s, will see the royal baton passed to Imelda Staunton, with Lesley Manville set to play Princess Margaret.
Bankrolled by Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for the online streaming platform Netflix, the historical drama The Crown revolves around the reign of Elizabeth II.
Check out the announcement
News from the palace: we can confirm there will be a sixth (and final) season of @TheCrownNetflix, in addition to the previously announced five!
— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 9, 2020
(With inputs from Asian News International)
