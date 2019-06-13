The Chronicles of Narnia adaptations at Netflix to be overseen by Coco co-writer Matthew Aldrich

Netflix has appointed Matthew Aldrich, co-writer of Pixar's Oscar-winning animated film Coco, as the overseer for it's adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia, states The Hollywood Reporter. The streaming service is converting CS Lewis' seminal work into a television series as well as a film.

Aldrich will serve as what has been termed as a 'creative architect' on all projects. He will be in charge of guiding each developments in creative departments of the various adaptations.

The Chronicles of Narnia is a complete series of seven books based in a fictional land of Narnia, which was originally published in the 1950s. The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe — one of the most popular episodes in the series — depicts four children sent to the British countryside due to the World War II air raids.

The Chronicles of Narnia has earlier been adapted multiple times for films as well as theatre.

More details have been revealed about Netflix's 'Chronicles of Narnia' project! It will consist of a series of films as well as at least one TV show, overseen by 'Coco' writer Matthew Aldrich, that will be a mixture of direct adaptations of the books and original stories. pic.twitter.com/yWjrhk8kG9 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 12, 2019

All series and films produced through the deal will be Netflix productions, with Mark Gordon of Entertainment One (eOne) alongside Douglas Gresham and Vincent Sieber serving as executive producers for series and as producers for the films, adds the report.

