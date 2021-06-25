'The British industry hasn't always embraced us': Nathalie Emmanuel on lack of opportunities for Black actors in the UK

'Many Black and mixed people like myself have come out to America because the opportunities just weren't here for us,' F9: The Fast Saga actor Nathalie Emmanuel says.

Actor Nathalie Emmanuel, who played Missandei in Game of Thrones and Ramsey in the Fast and Furious franchise, recently opened up on the lack of opportunities for Black and mixed-race performers in the United Kingdom (UK).

Emmanuel revealed that she might not be where she is today if she hadn't left the UK for work and better prospects.

Recently, in an interview with Essence, when she was asked about the welcome invasion of English talent in Hollywood, Emmanuel responded saying roles are harder to come or get back home.

"The British industry hasn't always embraced us, and I think so many Black and mixed people like myself have come out to America because the opportunities just weren't here for us. And unfortunately, what's happened is that a lot of Black talent has been lost to the States,” she said.

Further acknowledging that Hollywood has its own issues with diversity, Emmanuel feels that the film industry is bigger in America and there are more opportunities for people around the world of different backgrounds.

Emmanuel, who also got appreciation for her role in Maze Runner movies, added that there have been moments and need for a change in the UK because ‘it was just falling on dead ears’.

Further in the conversation, the Holly Slept Over actor looked back on her career and feels really proud of herself. She feels blessed to be part of people who have taken a risk on her acting journey.

Emmanuel also shared that she has seen the benefit of representation in real time where fans have come up to her saying their daughter hated themselves earlier but now, they feel special because of people like (Emmanuel) standing up for themselves.

On the career front, Emmanuel is a part of the much-awaited action movie F9: The Fast Saga that releases today, 25 June.