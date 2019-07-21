You are here:

The Boys renewed for second season by Amazon ahead of show's premiere on 26 July

Amazon has given a second season order to The Boys ahead of the show's premiere next week.

The series, based on comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, has been developed by Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Set in a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame, the story follows a "group of vigilantes known informally as The Boys, who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty."

The first season of the show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 26 July.

Check out the latest teaser for The Boys

Look, up in the sky! It’s a bird🖕— it’s the new teaser for #TheBoysTV! Coming Summer 2019. pic.twitter.com/MjY4Ge5zH9 — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) January 24, 2019



It stars an ensemble cast of Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Elisabeth Shue, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T Usher, Chace Crawford and Nathan Mitchell.

Kripke, best known for creating popular TV series Supernatural, is serving as the showrunner on The Boys, while Rogen and Goldberg are the directors.

The trio have also executive produced the show alongside Neal H Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty and James Weaver.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 21, 2019 12:01:46 IST