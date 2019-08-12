The Boys: Erik Kripke begins filming Season 2 of superhero series, shares picture from the sets

After achieving immense success with the first season of The Boys, showrunner Erik Kripke has begun prepping for the second season of his satirical superhero series. The show, based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic book series, has been created by Erik (Supernatural) along with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Sausage Party).

Set in a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame, the story follows a "group of vigilantes known informally as The Boys, who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty."

Erik took to Twitter to share a glimpse of the making of second season. His post features the show’s actors, specifically Tomar Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Jack Quaid, and Laz Alonso, covered in quite a bit of blood. Accompanied with the picture, Erik writes, "As you can see, we're up to our old tricks."

Check out the first look from the second season of The Boys

(Also read The Boys Season 1 review: Amazon's superhero series flips the genre on its head, but also feeds off it)

Ahead of Season 2 premiere, Erik spoke to Entertainment Weekly and revealed his plans to pick up the show from season 1 finale cliffhanger. He said, "I always try to write the season finale as a pilot for the following season and make sure that whatever we’re talking about in that finale are issues we’re going to be interested in exploring next year. So far, we’ve been doing that and it’s been turning out well."

According to EW, Amazon Prime Video also announced The Boys as one of the most-watched series on the platform in just two weeks of its premiere, though they did not provide any specific stats on the ratings.

The Boys Season 1 premiered on 26 July and is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Season 2 has yet to reveal its release date.

Updated Date: Aug 12, 2019 14:00:56 IST