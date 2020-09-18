The Boss Baby sequel adds Jeff Goldblum, Eva Longoria, James Marsden as voice cast
The Boss Baby: Family Business will see actor Alec Baldwin reprise his role as Boss Baby Ted, and Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa Kudrow returning as Ted’s parents.
Actors Jeff Goldblum, Eva Longoria, James Marsden, Ariana Greenblatt and Amy Sedaris have boarded the voice cast of DreamWorks Animations’ The Boss Baby: Family Business.
The sequel to the 2017 movie will see actor Alec Baldwin reprise his role as Boss Baby Ted, and Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa Kudrow returning as Ted’s parents.
According to Variety, Greenblatt will voice sever-year-old Tabitha who idolizes her Uncle Ted and wants to become like him.
Marsden and Longoria will voice the characters of Tabitha’s parents, while Goldblum will essay the role of the founder of Tabitha’s school.
Tom McGrath, who directed the first movie from a script by Michael McCullers, is also returning for the sequel.
“We are so fortunate to work with such a talented ensemble of actors, all of whom possess tremendous imaginations.
“The everyday joy for me is not only watching our actors make a line hilarious or heartfelt through subtle adjustments, but the process they all share of improvisation and character creation. They are the heart and soul of the characters they bring to life,” said McGrath.
Jeff Herman is producing The Boss Baby: Family Business. The film is scheduled to be released on 26 March, 2021.
Here is the announcement of the release date
Suit up! The Boss Baby: Family Business hits theaters March 26, 2021. #DreamWorks #TheBossBaby pic.twitter.com/BV3t4ZMkUC
— DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) September 17, 2020
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
