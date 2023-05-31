Team ‘The Boogeyman‘ at the global press conference for the film spoke about a lot of things regarding their upcoming supernatural thriller-cum-horror flick. There were some amusing revelations and anecdotes. The conference had the following:

Sophie Thatcher, who plays Sadie Harper

Chris Messina – who plays Will Harper

Vivien Lyra Blair – who plays Sawyer Harper

David Dastmalchian – who plays Lester Billings

Rob Savage – Director

Dan Levine – Producer

Dan Cohen – Producer

Is it PG-13 or Rated-R?

Dan reveals, “Yeah, it’s interesting ’cause we always thought of this as R, but we knew we had a PG-13 rating. But when I watch it, I think it’s R. So, I don’t think that it plays like PG-13, but we definitely push the limit, and we thought we could get a lot more pushback on things to trim back on, but luckily, we didn’t get those calls.”

Rob adds, “I think I thought that it was an R-rated movie until two weeks before we shot it. Nobody told me. And we just had to go through and cut out all the F-words. And everything else stayed miraculously.”

Sophie on the horror genre and developing an arc for her character

Yeah, I feel like for horror, it’s just really important to build empathy for the character, or else you’re not gonna want to follow them on their journey, or nothing’s gonna feel earned. But I think for Sadie, just starting off with her, she’s in such a distinct stage of grieving and just dealing with that and making it feel real and her relationship with her father feel tense and really complicated. And [makes noise] how hard it is that she’s been having to, like, take care of her younger sister. So, I think you kind of build empathy for her early on. And I definitely did reading it for the first time. But just to make her grieving feel lived in and real because everybody grieves in different ways. There’s no specific way to grieve.

Vivien Lyra Blair on playing Sawyer Harper

I think Sawyer is this really complex character because you start the movie seeing her as, like, this little girl who’s terrified of the dark and is just a little bit of a scaredy cat, to be honest. And then, as you really get to see how her character grows, she’s going through so much, and no one believes her about it. And she has every right to be scared. And you realize that, like, once you start to see, like, you actually start to see The Boogeyman. And you know, I’m trying to put this as best I can without spoilers. But, like, in the final, like, I like to call it “the boss fight [laugh] in the basement,” I think Sawyer really gets to come through as this courageous, heroic little girl who goes through so much in this period of, like, a week. And she comes out stronger for it. And it’s just such an incredible character arc. And she’s just one of my favorite characters I’ve ever played.

David on bringing Stephen King source materials to screen and paying homage to the original short

Such an immense amount of pressure, definitely, from, you know, the fact that you’re bringing a character to life from the imagination of the king. But also, because the place that Lester’s coming from is just one of those corners of the human experience that nobody really would care to ever spend time in. And so, the challenge of even having the courage to be willing to go there was the first challenge for me. I think it was just, I didn’t feel like I had the capacity, probably, to embody Lester in a way that would do justice to the film that Rob was going to make. And I have a long-time friendship with Dan, who we were talking, you know, in prep for this. And I was just like, “I’m scared.” And he’s like, “Well, I want you to meet Rob and I think he’ll help you get the courage that you’ll need,” and it worked.

Chris Messina on acting in a horror flick after comedy and drama

You know, I’ve been so lucky to work on the different genres. And you get to learn every time out, and certainly from these people, I learned a ton. I don’t think, for me, I worked on ’em all the same, in that you just try to find out how you can service the story. How I, you know, can be there for the people in the scenes with me. This was a lot of fun because I had never really done, and I didn’t do a whole lot of it here, but some, green screen stuff.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.