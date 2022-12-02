Language: French with English subtitles

Cast: Gerard Lanvin, Artus, Natasha Andrews, Antoine Bertrand, Lou Chauvain

Director: Philippe Guillard

French humour is different, they say, and often hard to get. The idea would contradict the notion that humour is universal, and one gets on with watching a French comedy mindful not to miss half a reason to chuckle.

Watching Philippe Guillard’s new French comedy with its done-to-death story idea about how a goodnatured idiot unwittingly keeps screwing up the happiness of an archetypal distinguished gentleman, you’re left scratching your head over what might be so different about the film. Unless the subtitles goofed up bigtime while translating the quirk factor, The Biggest Fan isn’t different. It’s boring. So boring it leaves you too tired to care as the gag reel at the end desperately tries salvaging a parting grin or two.

Writer-director Guillard’s film casts the French star Gerard Lanvin as himself and tries setting up fictional humour around the actor. For those not tuned in to Gallic cinema, the veteran Lanvinis no stranger to comedy. Although he rose to fame in the eighties and the nineties with intense roles in French films as The Favourite Son and A Strange Affair, Lanvin proved his flair as a comic star, too, with a Cesar Award-winning act in The Taste Of Others. However, The Biggest Fan, titled J’adore ce que vous faitesin original language and known in many markets as I Love What You Do, does little to offer him the scope to strike vintage form.

The story opens with Gerard Lanvin landingan important role in a major Hollywood production. The film is a World War II drama co-starring George Clooney and Jessica Chastain, we are told, though Lanvin would be shooting his portions on location in South of France. Shortly after checking into the plush villa allotted to him, Lanvin meets Momo Zapareto (the comedian Artus), who arrives unannounced. Momo declares he is in charge of swimming pool maintenance at Lanvin’s villa and gets down to work straightaway. Lanvin likes the goodnatured Momo to begin with and the latter, it turns out, is a huge fan of his films. The problem is Momo is a chatterbox and a bit of a pile-on. Lanvin needs to focus on the work at hand and is in no mood to entertain Momo, but the overenthusiastic fan hardly gets the hint.

The idea isn’t new. You could recallThe Dinner Game and its Bollywood rehash Bheja Fry, or Planes Trains And Automobiles(Chalo Dilli for Hindi buffs) —entertainers woven around the comic chemistry shared by two protagonist, one smart and the other dumb. You wouldn’t care, of course, about generic repetition if the film was funny enough to regale through its runtime of around 90 minutes. Guillard, however, slips up with the most vital element that buoys a comedy — the screenwriting. Considering there isn’t much of a plot, even 90 minutes seem too long.

Guillard could have used the story idea of a filmstar hassled by his bumbling, though wellmeaning, fan to add a deeper context than churn out the sort of comedy that has already been tried several times before. He could have used the funny premise to create satire, or a spoof, about the crazy world of films seen through the eyes of a star-struck fan. Indeed, he does start off with such intentions, with a jibe or two at Hollywood’s filmmaking culture. Lanvin discovers shortly before shooting is to start that the assigned director is indisposed, so the producers have replaced him with a loudmouth greenhorn, one he prefers to describe as “more a lumberjack than a film director”. As chaos ensues and the new director rampantlyreplaces a lot of the core team, new writers Tom Sullivan and Jerry Curtis take over. Lanvin wryly remarks how “Tom and Jerry” would be writing the film now. The space for such caustic wit rapidly shrinks and Momo’s buffoonery gains footage with the passing minutes.The humour centred on Momo and his antics is pedestrian in writing and execution. There is a lot of jabbering on Momo’s part, and the occasional burst of slapstick. The trick gets repetitive and the impact of Artus’ comedy wears off soon enough, which ends up as the film’s biggest bane.

Guillard’s script fails to provide a logical reason why Lanvin, a top star, should indulge Momo in the first case, despite being irritated by his ways within 10 minutes of their first meeting.Why would Lanvin give Momo, a “pile-on” in his words, the scope to start off with non-stop chatter every time by engaging in polite conversation or replying to his inane talk? If Momo annoys him so much, Lanvin is powerful enough a celebrity to have him replaced from service, or even have him removed from the set. You realise Guillard’s priority is merely to stuff his screenplay with scenes that let Momo run into Lanvin every time. The entire comedy track becomes monotonous, too flimsy to seem funny after a point.

The flat comedy in turn affects characterisation and the cast. Lanvin and Artus, artistes with proven track record, fumble trying to strike the comic chemistry that could have bailed out the film. As a duo, they put up an average show playing out the slapstick and the smattering of melodrama the script accords to them.For Lanvin, getting into the skin of his role would have been the easier part than figuring out what to do with it. He tries to construct the reel-life Gerard Lanvin as a desolate man, deadpan in disposition.He mostly alters between frowning and looking flabbergasted.

The humorist Artus as Momo overacts trying to be cute. Scenes require him to go over the top with slapstick and, frankly, his act tends to get on the nerves after a while. Momo’s basic humour sprouts from the fact that he talks too much. It would have helped if he did funny things than blabber. “Momo, why do you talk too much?”Lanvin asks him. Momo pretends to zip his mouth, lock it and throw away the key, and you know it’s not funny because he will start yapping in less than half a minute. The script accommodates a clumsy romance angle between Momo and the assistant director Sandy (Australian actress Natasha Andrews). “Last night I dreamed we were married, with two kids and a big house,” he tells her within their second meeting. The sparks aren’t really utilised to set up an interesting sub plot. “What a nut job,”Lanvin says of Momo more than once. The film would have been funny if Momo was indeed a nut job.

Rating: 2 (out of 5 stars)

(The Biggest Fan is available on BookMyShow Stream from 02 December 2022)

Vinayak Chakravorty is a critic, columnist and film journalist based in Delhi-NCR.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.