The Big Day trailer: Netflix reality TV show offers look at India's multibillion dollar wedding industry
Netflix will release the wedding-themed reality show, The Big Day, on 14 February.
After Indian Matchmaking, Netflix India has another wedding-themed reality show for its audience. The Big Day, which releases on 14 February, will follow six engaged couples marking their union with a big fat Indian wedding.
The show will offer a look at how these extravagant weddings are planned and how the wedding business is now a multibillion dollar industry.
The official synopsis promises that Big Day will give viewers an insider's perspective of the effort and creativity that goes into crafting a couple's happily ever after.
"One of the trademarks of the modern Indian wedding is that they're becoming very personal Each wedding has a personality of its own," says a wedding planner in the trailer, which transitions to montages of the different ceremonies featuring in the show.
Here is the trailer
Any of you got a baraat we can dance in? #TheBigDayOnNetflix@CondeNastIndia #condenastvideoindia pic.twitter.com/WzPLc66miL
— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 8, 2021
