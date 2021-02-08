The Big Day trailer: Netflix reality TV show offers look at India's multibillion dollar wedding industry

Netflix will release the wedding-themed reality show, The Big Day, on 14 February.

After Indian Matchmaking, Netflix India has another wedding-themed reality show for its audience. The Big Day, which releases on 14 February, will follow six engaged couples marking their union with a big fat Indian wedding.

The show will offer a look at how these extravagant weddings are planned and how the wedding business is now a multibillion dollar industry.

The official synopsis promises that Big Day will give viewers an insider's perspective of the effort and creativity that goes into crafting a couple's happily ever after.

"One of the trademarks of the modern Indian wedding is that they're becoming very personal Each wedding has a personality of its own," says a wedding planner in the trailer, which transitions to montages of the different ceremonies featuring in the show.

Here is the trailer