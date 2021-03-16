The Big Bull teaser: After Scam 1992, Harshad Mehta's world is the subject of this Abhishek Bachchan film

The Big Bull comes roughly a year after Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, a 10-part series, directed by Hansal Mehta

Actor-producer Ajay Devgn on Tuesday, 16 March, shared the teaser of upcoming film The Big Bull: The Mother of All Scams featuring Abhishek Bachchan in lead. The 34-second teaser brought back the memories of the hit SonyLiv series, Scam 1992: the Harshad Mehta Story, which released last year. It became one of the most critically acclaimed and loved shows across India's OTT platforms.

The Big Bull, too, is inspired by the real-life events of Harshad Mehta, who made his name in the BSE as well as New Delhi's political corridors for his proximity with the most powerful people in the country.

The teaser begins with visuals of the 1987 Mumbai featuring the Gateway of India and Hotel Taj. Producer Ajay Devgn has given his voice to the teaser. "The world usually stops people born in poor families from dreaming big. That's why he built his own world," says Devgn with visuals of the protagonist outside the stock exchange and in front of a Lexus car on screen.

In one of the scenes, Abhishek signs a cheque as Hemant Shah, a clear indication that producers have decided to go with a fictionalised name despite the story largely based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta. In his tweet, Devgn also mentioned that the trailer will come out on 19 March while the film will release on 8 April. It was earlier scheduled to release in October 2020.

Directed by Kookie Gulati, The Big Bull also features Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Sumit Vats, Ram Kapoor, and Sohum Shah among others.

The film comes roughly a year after Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, a 10-part series, directed by Hansal Mehta. On Tuesday, the director took to Twitter and wished Abhishek as well as the entire team good luck. "All the very best. Looking forward to watching this one! Especially @juniorbachchan as Hemant Shah," he tweeted.