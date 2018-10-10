You are here:

The Big Bang Theory Superfan contest: How well do you know Sheldon and company?

Colors Infinity is calling on the biggest fans of The Big Bang Theory to prove their fandom — and win a huge opportunity: a chance to be part of the live shoot of the hit sitcom in the US.

Fans who participate in the #InfinitySuperfanContest have a chance to not just watch the cast perform, but also visit Hollywood and explore the iconic Warner Brothers studio.

The contest tests how well you know your The Big Bang Theory seasons, and characters. And since there are 12 seasons, and 258 episodes so far, you better have watched each of them real closely before taking on the challenge.

The contest is simple enough: Fans are required to answer questions like —

In Season 5 Episode 16, what’s a funny Greek Letter according to Sheldon?

OR

Which song is Leonard singing in his car in Season 5's Episode 16?

OR

If you happen to know Sheldon's theory for how Velma and Scooby smuggled Shaggy into the old lighthouse.

OR

Where the NASA Space Centre is located.

Okay, so maybe we were kidding about how tough that contest is, and how in-depth your knowledge of The Big Bang Theory has to be .

But no minor quibbles! Jump into the contest yourself, and prove how well-versed you are with the Sheldon and company's (mis)adventures.

Log on to www.colorsinfinity.com/TBBT/ or click here to participate in the contest.

Ready to snag that studio spot?

