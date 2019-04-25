The Big Bang Theory stars share emotional posts, Jane the Virgin wraps up shooting: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Melissa Rauch share emotional post The Big Bang Theory final table read

It's going to be a tough year for cine and telly-philes. Not only are three of the grandest franchises/series coming to an end (Avengers, Game of Thrones and Star Wars), but the long-running shows The Big Bang Theory and Jane the Virgin are also gearing up for their final seasons. Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki, who play Penny and Leonard respectively in the CBS sitcom, shared pictures of from their last table read. While Cuoco posted a picture of the script with a box full of rumpled, wet tissues, Galecki was seen overcome with emotions in a still shared from the sets.

Justin Baldoni, Gina Rodriguez pen heartfelt note for Jane the Virgin co-stars

The hit CW satirical comedy show, heavily-inspired by Latin telenovelas, will come to an end after its fifth and final season this year. Justin Baldoni, who portrays hotelier Rafael Solano in Jane the Virgin dedicated heartfelt notes to his co-actors Yael Grobglas and Jaime Camil, as the team wrapped up the shooting for the final episode. Gina Rodriguez wrote a special message for her on-screen son.

Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra adopt new puppy

Priyanka Chopra has adopted a new puppy and Parineeti has named him Bailey Chopra. The Isn't It Romantic actress is currently in India to reportedly attend the wedding of her brother, Siddharth.

Gabriel Macht prepares for Suits season 9

Legal drama series Suits has been renewed for the ninth and final series. The production has begun on the show, announced lead actor Gabriel Macht in a post. The story follows Harvey Specter (Macht) who takes a gamble by hiring Mike Ross (Patrick J Adams), a brilliant, but not-so-legitimate college dropout, as an associate at his prolific Manhattan law firm. It also starred Meghan Markle but the actress retired after her marriage with Prince Harry.

Dark Phoenix actors gear up for film screening

Simon Kinberg, who has produced films including Logan, Deadpool, and X-Men: Days of Future Past, has turned director with the X-Men movie, Dark Phoenix. In his latest Instagram post, Sophie Turner (Dark Phoenix, Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy (Professor X) are seen in an empty theatre attending the screening of their upcoming movie.

