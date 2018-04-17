The Big Bang Theory season 11: Kathy Bates, Mark Hamill to guest star in show's final run

Los Angeles: Veteran actors Kathy Bates and Mark Hamill have been roped in to guest star in the 11th and final season of The Big Bang Theory.

The details on their roles are being kept under wraps, but since the finale will feature Amy and Sheldon's much-awaited wedding, the two actors may star as the family members, EW reported.

Sheldon's family has been introduced in The Big Bang Theory with his mother Mary and sister Missy often making appearances and with the spin-off Young Sheldon the viewers also got an insight into the ace astrophysicist's childhood.

The finale instalment may throw some light on Amy's family — her mother's (Mrs Fowler) character, briefly appeared via video chat in season nine and her father is has not yet appeared on the show.

On the other hand, Hamill is expected to play himself. His Star Wars co-stars Carrie Fisher and James Earl Jones also guest-starred in the seventh season. Lauren Lapkus and magician Teller also guest star in the series. Jerry O'Connell has been tapped to play Sheldon's older brother Georgie.

The season finale of The Big Bang Theory will air on 10 May.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2018 17:12 PM