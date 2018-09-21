The Big Bang Theory: Five reasons why fan favourite Sheldon Cooper makes the best wing-man

The Big Bang Theory is drawing to a close with its final season round the corner. Its end will certainly leave a Sheldon Cooper-sized hole in sitcom lovers' lives.

While all the characters from the The Big Bang Theory have attained cult status, it is Dr Sheldon Cooper (essayed by Jim Parsons), who's the audience's favourite. Here are five reasons why Cooper is the best ‘Wing-Man':

His humor:

Taking care of the awkward situations as well as the uncomfortable silences, Sheldon has a great sense of humor. Sarcasm may not be his strong suit, but he does dole out a few good jokes, followed by his signature – Bazinga!

Dependable driver:

He doesn’t drink alcohol (unless it is a special occasion) so he could be your ride and permanent designated driver (he really does have a learner’s permit).

His honesty:

Admit it, sometimes, she’s just out of your league! And even though you may refuse to believe that, your chances would be between slim to none. But if you are going to try anyway, you’d need Sheldon by your side. Not to win her attention but to serve you with the cold-hard truth, letting you know that you got no shot.

In-house counsel:

Every relationship has rules, and so will yours. But you wouldn’t have to worry about compromising on your needs and preferences, cause your bestie has your back. Just like the roommate agreement for Leonard, Sheldon can whip up a relationship agreement in no time, even without you wanting or asking for one!

Seat scouter:

Believe it or not, there is such a thing as “perfect seats” with an acoustic sweet spot in movie theatres. And there’s none better at finding them than Sheldon (even better than the theatre staff we believe).

