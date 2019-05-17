The Big Bang Theory: Cast celebrates season finale with throwback pictures, tributes

The popular American sitcom The Big Bang Theory has scripted history with its 12th and final season, and is now the longest-running TV series. The CBS sitcom — which, at 279 episodes, is the most-watched show, earning 52 Emmy nominations. As the show wrapped up it's finale episode on 16 May, fans took to social media to express their thoughts on the show's end.

However, it was not just the fans who were bidding their goodbye, the Big Bang Theory's central stars — who've worked side by side for over a decade — also took to social media to pay tribute to their time together and shared some sweet memories.

Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram, shortly before the final kicked off, to share a behind-the-scenes snapshot from the day they taped the last scene of the last episode, and everyone who worked on the show came together to the special occasion.

Johnny Galecki also shared a glimpse from behind the scenes of the finale's production, where creator Chuck Lorre worked the clapper himself to commemorate the final scene they'd ever shoot.

Jim Parsons who played Sheldon Cooper shared a snapshot of the cast's group hug after wrapping production on the series finale.

It was really hard to pick the right pic for this post, so here is a shot of us in a hug after we filmed the last group scene we would ever film for the series... and TONIGHT is THE NIGHT... it’s the series finale at 8pm EST and then there’s the Young Sheldon (season!) finale, and then a special behind the scenes show hosted by @kaleycuoco and @sanctionedjohnnygalecki and then the entire cast is on @colbertlateshow I hope you get a chance to tune in and i hope you enjoy all of it. If you enjoy it even half as much as we’ve enjoyed (LOVED) creating this show for the past 12 years, then that’ll be a WHOLE WHOLE lot of enjoyment. All of us will miss seeing you in this format, but we will be around in all sorts of ways, I assure you... love love love ❤️❤️❤️

Meanwhile, before the show kicked off, Mayim Bialik shared a slideshow of on-set photos, with her co-stars and the show's writers and crew during production.

Kunal Nayyar shared a clip of empty, isolated Big Bang Theory set, titling it with "Goodbye". The clip shows crew packing up the set, with cartons named "Penny's Apartment" lined up.

Goodbye...

Updated Date: May 17, 2019 18:10:20 IST

