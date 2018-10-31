You are here:

The Beatles release new video of 1968 song 'Glass Onion' on Apple Music

FP Staff

Oct,31 2018 11:11:24 IST

The Beatles have released a new music video on Apple Music for their 1968 song, 'Glass Onion'.

George Harrison, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney of The Beatles. Image from Twitter @_emheat

The video was released on 30 October and features rare photos and performance footage. The song appeared on their self-titled ninth album, often referred to as the White Album, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. According to Billboard, the video shows the creation of the White Album's pull out poster through vivid animations referencing elements from the band's successful career. The Beatles will re-release the White Album on 9 November, featuring 30 tracks newly mixed by Giles Martin, the son of longtime Beatles producer George Martin. 

The repackaging also includes 27 acoustic demos of material the Beatles made at George Harrison’s house before recording sessions began, as well as 50 studio outtakes.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

