The Beatles release new video of 1968 song 'Glass Onion' on Apple Music

The Beatles have released a new music video on Apple Music for their 1968 song, 'Glass Onion'.

The music video for #GlassOnion is out. You can catch it exclusively on @AppleMusic right now.https://t.co/OBil9x7a2V pic.twitter.com/zD0CRgRP4g — The Beatles (@thebeatles) October 30, 2018

The video was released on 30 October and features rare photos and performance footage. The song appeared on their self-titled ninth album, often referred to as the White Album, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. According to Billboard, the video shows the creation of the White Album's pull out poster through vivid animations referencing elements from the band's successful career. The Beatles will re-release the White Album on 9 November, featuring 30 tracks newly mixed by Giles Martin, the son of longtime Beatles producer George Martin.

On Nov 9, @TheBeatles will release the #BeatlesWhiteAlbum Anniversary Editions - including a super deluxe 7-disc set featuring 50 mostly previously unreleased recordings all newly mixed with 5.1 surround audio as well as the much-sought after Esher Demos https://t.co/jH57w8tovU pic.twitter.com/pTOKvHzsY5 — The Beatles (@thebeatles) September 24, 2018

The repackaging also includes 27 acoustic demos of material the Beatles made at George Harrison’s house before recording sessions began, as well as 50 studio outtakes.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Oct 31, 2018 11:11 AM