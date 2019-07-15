You are here:

The Beatles' bandmates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunite for LA concert, perform band classics

The Beatles bandmates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunited onstage at Dodger Stadium on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Starr joined McCartney for a few songs near the end of his concert.

Paul took to Twitter and posted a picture with Ringo.

Check out the picture

Ringo too shared a post on Twitter from their gig. Check out the image he posted

I had a great night last night love you man peace and love. ✌️☮️ pic.twitter.com/WwJTzuvouI — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) July 14, 2019

"My brother. I love you, man," McCartney cheered for Ringo before he stepped behind the drum kit and played two classic The Beatles numbers, 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' (Reprise) and 'Helter Skelter', reports The Hollywood Reporter.

There was a big grin on Starr's face throughout the performance. He then threw his sticks into the audience and grabbed at McCartney's bass as if he were going to throw that into the crowd.

Besides Starr, Joe Walsh of Eagles-fame participated in the triple guitar solo on the finale, playing songs like 'The End'.

On the last night of the tour that began in late May in New Orleans, McCartney said, "Farewell to you guys. Farewell to America. Only one thing left to be said: we'll see you next time."

Check out some of the videos from the concert here

Ok Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr play Sgt. Pepper at Dodger Stadium. pic.twitter.com/Osuk8RtJ2g — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) July 14, 2019

Paul and Ringo reunite for Sgt. Pepper’s on the last night of Paul McCartney’s tour!!!! THE BEATLES BABY!!! pic.twitter.com/QGVX75UeMP — Tara Bitran (@tarabitran) July 14, 2019

Paul McCartney e Ringo Starr no palco. Eles tocaram Sgt. Pepper's (reprise) e Helter Skelter juntos. pic.twitter.com/7HQ9lNOnwD — mari olhou nos olhinhos do Paul (@mccartneywho) July 14, 2019

(With inputs from Asian News International)

