You are here:

The Beatles' bandmates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunite for LA concert, perform band classics

FP Staff

Jul 15, 2019 10:00:10 IST

The Beatles bandmates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunited onstage at Dodger Stadium on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Starr joined McCartney for a few songs near the end of his concert.

Paul took to Twitter and posted a picture with Ringo.

Check out the picture

Ringo too shared a post on Twitter from their gig. Check out the image he posted

"My brother. I love you, man," McCartney cheered for Ringo before he stepped behind the drum kit and played two classic The Beatles numbers, 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' (Reprise) and 'Helter Skelter', reports The Hollywood Reporter.

There was a big grin on Starr's face throughout the performance. He then threw his sticks into the audience and grabbed at McCartney's bass as if he were going to throw that into the crowd.

Besides Starr, Joe Walsh of Eagles-fame participated in the triple guitar solo on the finale, playing songs like 'The End'.

On the last night of the tour that began in late May in New Orleans, McCartney said, "Farewell to you guys. Farewell to America. Only one thing left to be said: we'll see you next time."

Check out some of the videos from the concert here

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jul 15, 2019 10:00:10 IST

tags: Beatles , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Paul McCartney , Ringo Starr , Shareworthy , TuneIn

also see

Badshah's new track 'Paagal' becomes most viewed video on YouTube in 24 hours, dethroning BTS

Badshah's new track 'Paagal' becomes most viewed video on YouTube in 24 hours, dethroning BTS

R Kelly arrested in Chicago on charges of child pornography, 13 federal sex crimes

R Kelly arrested in Chicago on charges of child pornography, 13 federal sex crimes

Arjun Patiala song Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda: Diljit Dosanjh matches steps with Sunny Leone in a peppy track

Arjun Patiala song Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda: Diljit Dosanjh matches steps with Sunny Leone in a peppy track