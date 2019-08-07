The Baby-Sitters Club: Alicia Silverstone, Mark Feuerstein come on board Netflix reboot

Alicia Silverstone (best known for her work in Clueless) and Mark Feuerstein (Royal Pains) have joined the cast of the reboot of The Baby-Sitters Club, reports Variety. Netflix announced the news about the series adaptation on Tuesday.

Silverstone is set to play the role of Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, Kristy Thomas' mother who is romantically involved with Watson Brewer (played by Mark). The two actors are the first to join the ensemble of what is being billed as a "contemporary live-action" take on the book series penned by author Ann M. Martin.

The 10-episode series will follow the friendship and babysitting adventures of five best friends — Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer — in Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

GLOW's Rachel Shukert will come on board as the showrunner, adds the report. Lucia Aniello will direct the single-camera comedy series. Though the premiere date is yet to be announced, the cast and crew are supposed to begin work on the project soon. Production is currently underway in Vancouver.

Michael De Luca will serve as executive producer from Walden Media. Lucy Kitada of De Luca Productions and Walden Media’s Naia Cucukov will also executive produce the series.

The Baby-Sitters Club series was originally published by Scholastic in 1986. It is presently one of the best-selling children’s book series in publishing history with more than 180 million copies in print.

