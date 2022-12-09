The appeal for a stay on the release of Sanjay Mishra-Neena Gupta's Vadh has been dismissed by honourable High Court
Vadh has garnered rave reviews and received all praises for amazing performances by the star cast.
All set to release tomorrow, Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starrer Vadh have grabbed the attention of the masses ever since the release of its thrilling trailer. The film shook the nation with its hard-hitting visuals and the gripping suspense of a murder mystery. But today the film was taken to the court appealing for a stay of its release because of the claim of exclusive ownership of the title Vadh that was certainly dismissed by the court.
The said application was heard at length after which the Hon’ble High Court refused to grant a stay on the release of the said film stating amongst other things that that the Plaintiff could not approach the court at the eleventh hour and also that he failed to prove his case before the court. Consequently, the interim application was dismissed. The order was dictated in open court. Certified copy is awaited.
Meanwhile, the movie has garnered rave reviews and recieved all praises for amazing performances by the star cast. The people who want to watch something different, will surely love this movie which is releasing from today in theatres.
