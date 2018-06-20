The Amazing Spider-Man 2 writer Alex Kurtzman inks deal with CBS for expansion of Star Trek universe

The Star Trek universe, which now includes an established reboot movie franchise, is set to expand its television series at CBS with Alex Kurtzman ascending to the top with a five year contract to oversee and run all the television programming of the franchise, as reported by Variety.

Kurtzman is a successful television producer and movie writer-director credited with co-writing the reboot movies Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness, Transformers and directing The Mummy.

The Star Trek franchise spawned from The Original Series that ran from 1966-69, and became a cult favourite in the sci-fi genre leading up to current television shows which serve as prequels to The Original Series, starting with Enterprise which ended in 2005 and the latest series Discovery, which premiered last year.

Discovery’s second season will also be helmed by Alex Kurtzman with him stepping in to direct its first episode after show-runners Aaron Harberts and Gretchen J. Berg were fired midway through production over charges of abuse from multiple writers, as reported by The Verge.

The lucrative five-year contract with CBS also makes Kurtzman responsible for an expanded television enterprise of the franchise with five potential shows in the offing. These include a series set at Starfleet Academy from creators Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz.

Two more limited series, with details of the first still under wraps and the second titled Wrath of Khan, is said to be the story of the character Khan Noonien Singh who was played by Benedict Cumberbatch in the 2013 movie Star Trek Into Darkness, and an animated series are on the roster, as reported by Variety.

Another report has speculated that there are strong rumours about Patrick Stewart returning as the iconic fan-favorite Captain Jean-Luc Picard, with CBS stressing that they are in talks and nothing might come off it, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

