The Aftermath trailer: Keira Knightley, Alexander Skarsgard have a passionate affair in post-WWII Germany

The trailer for Keira Knightley's latest period drama, The Aftermath, was released by Fox Searchlight Pictures on Tuesday.

Set in the wake of the Second World War, the film follows Rachael Morgan (Knightley) who moves to Hamburg, Germany after her husband, a British army colonel (Jason Clarke), is asked to oversee the German city's rebuilding project. So, the couple move into the luxurious home of Stefan Lubert, a handsome German widower (Alexander Skarsgård), and his daughter. In her husband's absence, sharing her new home with the previous owner leads to some tension — of a mostly sexual nature — between Rachael and Stefan as enmity and grief give way to passion and betrayal.

Based on the novel by Rhidian Brook, The Aftermath has been directed by James Kent from a screenplay by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse. Ridley Scott serves as one of the executive producers with his production company, Scott Free Productions producing the film.

Knightley recently starred alongside Dominic West in Colette, a period drama set in late 19th century France about French novelist Colette and her husband Henry Gauthier-Villars.

Fox Searchlight Pictures will release The Aftermath in theatres on 26 April, 2019.

Watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2018 14:32 PM