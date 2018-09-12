The After Party movie review: Harrison Holzer's performance saves this teen comedy from mediocrity

Ian Edelman’s teenage comedy film The After Party is set in the world of hip hop music, but there is much more to the film than just that. It is an inspirational story about fulfilling one’s dreams, about parental support and about believing in miracles. But more than anything else, it is a beautiful tale of undying friendship and about sticking with your buddy through the ups and downs of life.

Despite being best friends, Owen and Jeff are like chalk and cheese. Owen is a soft-spoken, mild-mannered, chilled-out rapper and Jeff is his self-appointed vivacious chatterbox of a manager. Jeff believes in Owen’s talent more than Owen himself does. Between the two, it is clearly Jeff who is the more ambitious one. While Owen is more of a dreamer, Jeff believes in concrete action. When Owen’s hip hop career ends even before it can take flight thanks to a nasty sickness incident at a gathering – one that earns him the nickname ‘SizahBoy’ (Seizure Boy), he decides to park his dreams and join the marines just like his father. But the relentlessly confident Jeff extracts a promise from Owen that he would give his best friend and manager one night to get him a record deal from a major music producer. One night is all Jeff has to make his best friend get noticed, and he decides to do this by going to an after party and making Owen rap for a record label executive at a French Montana concert. Owen agrees to do this simply because Jeff’s elder sister Alicia – on whom he has had a crush since forever – is also going to the after party. When the two friends arrive at the party with two clearly disparate intentions in mind, hilarious consequences follow.

The After Party is the sort of film that you enjoy simply by letting yourself drown in its music and mood. There’s also the incessant chatter of Jeff, whose rich dad wants him to go and join Harvard, but the dude has other plans. What I liked the most about the film is the absolutely uncompromising faith that Jeff has on Owen’s talent. It is almost as if he is inseparable from his friend – so deep is his bond with him. And just as you are beginning to wonder if Owen really cares, or if he reciprocates this feeling, you are hit in the face with a show-stealer of a scene that is bound to leave you with a smile of pleasant surprise on your face.

The dialogues are snappy, and on many occasions, they made me laugh. But on other occasions, there were scenes which seemed repetitive in nature – as Owen and Jeff kept hopping from one party to another, smooth-talking their way past bouncers, only to try and get to the guy who can sign them on for an album. The situations they find themselves tend to be funny and while they are on the clock, the two friends’ frustration knows no bounds with Owen almost giving up, and Jeff refusing to let him do so.

There are some amazing musical moments in the film, with some great rhyme and rapping, and as an added attraction, the film boasts of several cameos by rappers, record producers, DJs and contemporary legends from the world of hip hop.

Kyle Harvey plays Owen – the unambitious rapper who will settle for a life in the marines just because his father wants him to do so. Harvey is on note in his performance, and his mildly insecure and yet irreverent aura kept me hooked onto the film throughout. A victim of viral videos on social media, it was sad to see his dreams getting shattered over one silly moment of bad decision. But, why worry when you have a friend like Jeff? Played by an immensely talented Harrison Holzer, Jeff is the sort of buddy every dude in high school and college secretly wants to have. The kind of friend who can do literally anything for you. Who trusts you, more than he trusts himself. And who is always, always willing to put your dreams before his own. For me, Holzer’s performance was the best part of the film. It elevated the film from mediocrity and made it immensely watchable. In fact, I don’t think it would be wrong to say that he is one of three stars I’m going to give this film.

The After Party is currently streaming on Netflix.

