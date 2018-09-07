The Academy shelves plans for 'Best Popular Film' Oscar category following harsh criticism

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said on 6 September that it was shelving plans for a "popular film" Oscar category that had been ridiculed by critics as a desperate bid to boost viewership and honour moneymaking movies.

"There has been a wide range of reactions to the introduction of a new award, and we recognize the need for further discussion with our members," Dawn Hudson, the CEO of the Academy, said in a statement.

"We have made changes to the Oscars over the years - including this year - and we will continue to evolve while also respecting the incredible legacy of the last 90 years."

The organization that hands out the Oscars had announced the new award in August along with other changes to the 91st Oscars that will be held in Hollywood on 24 February, 2019.

Those changes include shortening the ceremony to three hours - this year's lasted nearly four - and handing out some of the awards during commercial breaks.

The proposed "popular film" Oscar had been panned by critics as a bid to increase viewership of the annual show and to honour blockbuster movies such as Star Wars films or Marvel Universe films that rake in millions at the box office.

Viewership of the Oscars has been steadily declining over the years. This year's ceremony held on 4 March posted all-time low television ratings with 26.5 million viewers.

Updated Date: Sep 07, 2018 09:34 AM