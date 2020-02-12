The Academy responds to criticism for excluding Luke Perry from ceremony's In Memoriam segment

The Academy has finally broken its silence over the exclusion of actors Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce from the Oscars' In Memoriam section that honours the artistes who died in the previous year.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) was severely criticised on social media over its decision to leave out the two actors as well as Sid Haig and Orson Bean from the segment.

In its response, the Academy said it receives many requests for the section every year and both Perry and Boyce are "remembered" on the Oscars website.

"The Academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscars In Memoriam segment. An executive committee representing every branch considers the list and makes selections for the telecast based on limited available time,"

"All the submissions are included on Oscar.com and will remain on the site throughout the year. Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce are remembered in the Oscar.com gallery," the Academy said in a statement, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Perry, the star of hit 90's television show Beverly Hills, 90210 and last seen in Riverdale, passed away aged 52 in March 2019.

Boyce, best known for his performances in the Disney Channel's various television shows and series, died at the age of 20 in July last year.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 12, 2020 12:19:08 IST