The Academy announces late February telecast dates for the Oscars 2021, 2022

The Oscars will be headed back to late February in 2021 and 2022 to accommodate the Olympics, Super Bowl and other events, organisers said on 11 June.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said that the 93rd and 94th ceremonies will be held on 28 February, 2021 and 27 February, 2022 respectively, which are the final Sundays of the month.

"Timing of the 2022 Olympics, the Super Bowl and national holidays will keep the 2021 and 2022 dates on the last Sunday in February," the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and US network ABC said in a statement.

"The Academy and ABC continue to evaluate dates for future years," the statement added.

The 2020 show was moved up significantly on the calendar to 9 February drastically truncating the awards season calendar.

The annual Academy Awards ceremony, which recognises the best in cinema, is broadcast live from Hollywood on ABC and in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide. In the recent years, the Oscars have faced declining viewership, but this year saw an uptick with a host-less show.

ABC's Entertainment head Karey Burke had earlier said the forthcoming ceremonies could also go host-less, following this year's pattern.

“I believe we will not mess with that format to the best of our ability,” he was quoted as saying by Variety.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2019 11:29:58 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.