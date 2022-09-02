In less than a year since the second film, Netflix has unleashed a third film in the monstrously-libidinous franchise. The Next 365 Days has come in less than a year since the second film.

When in 2020, Netflix gifted mankind the first 365 Days film, the world and its most diligent critics had a good laugh over Polish porn masquerading as a passionate love story between a Polish heiress and an Italian mafioso, played with all the intensity of two wooden cupboards (fully mahogany, of course) by Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka.

Mr Morrone—who true to his name, seems to play an intellectually challenged sex fiend—became especially successful. A global superstar, he even came to India to do a music video with Jacqueline Fernandez. Luckily, Mr Morrone did not lavish expensive gifts on Ms Fernandez. Instead, he went back to Sicily to shoot a sequel to 365 Days titled 365 Day: This Day, which in principle, seemed to differ in one detail: Mr Morrone did not go full frontal. He did in the first film. But Netflix coyly cut to his modesty, for what purpose, I don’t know. You can’t turn customized porn into Disney with a cover-up job.

In less than a year since the second film, Netflix has unleashed a third film in the monstrously-libidinous franchise. The Next 365 Days has come in less than a year since the second film. The Next 365 Days has come in less than a year since the second film. This proves two things: the audience just can’t get enough of Laura and Massimo’s heaving and lurching sex; it also proves that the two lead actors have nothing better to do,that their global stardom is restricted to this sloppy sexually stirred-up series , so devoid of any merit that it seems to be a joke on cinema.

Every cinematic guideline is flaunted in the franchise, more so in the third film than the first two. The Next 365 Days wears the smug arrogant look of Ranveer Singh in his Elton John looks. This time Laura and Massimo look so bored with one another I thought one would kill the other and then drown in one of the stunning beaches that they so love to make love on.

To give the devil its due, 365 Days is a scenic delight. The blue waters, the foamy waves, the rocky wilderness, the majestic mansions where the rich live (and copulate)…this is luxury-porn at its highest degree of seduction. But the world that 365 Days creates is made of tissue paper.

Flimsy and floppy, the actors look like puppets, or even less, trying to look intensely pleasured while lurching and pounding to a rock beat that their copulatory rhythms are unable to mimic. The flesh is willing, the spirit is missing.

Part 3 begins with Laura looking sultry sullen and sexed up. She speaks to Massimo. Nobody listens to what they say. They get down to what they are born to do. As the pounding pace nears a crescendo, Massimo holds himself back.

“You are not ready yet,” he says (at least that’s what it sounded like).

“I am,” Laura insists grinding her pelvic region into Massimo.

“No, you are not.”

The conversation, as we can see, is getting nowhere. So the couple has sex, then fight (about what, I don’t know what horny millionaires fight about), then has some more sex, then fight. Then Laura has a “meaningful” relationship with her beefy gardener Nacho (Simone Susinna), who seems to have forgotten that he has been hired only to plough the garden.

If this sounds tediously adulterous, hang on. Laura and Massimo seem okay with adultery as long as the music is loud and the mood steamy. Towards the end of the third film, our macho hero Massimo and his gardener Nacho are caught kissing, which means the two everywoman’s fantasy will probably have lots of gay sex in part 4.

We can hardly wait. It is assuring to see that cretinous entertainment is not unique to Bollywood. Bring it on, baby.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

