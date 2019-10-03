You are here:

The 2019 edition of NIT Trichy’s annual festival Festember runs from 3 to 6 October

A college festival that amalgamates fun, learning and entertainment, Festember is the annual cultural and literary fest of National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, organised entirely by the students. This year, the event runs from 3 October to 6 October at the NIT Trichy campus in Tamil Nadu.

The theme for 2019 is Cinema Paradiso, promising an array of cinematic moments, and the festival comprises events, competitions, workshops, performances, and food stalls, making it an energetic student experience.

Among the speakers for their guest lecture series Carpe Diem are former tennis player Vijay Amritraj, journalist Sagarika Ghose, concept artist Nathan Schroeder, actress Anu Hasan, and singer Naresh Iyer. Performing at Festember’s Rock Night is reggae and blues outfit Masala Coffee. Also among the performers is singer Benny Dayal.

Other events at the festival include workshops about visual effects (VFX), wildlife photography, the Argentine tango dance, beatboxing, and various other arts. Among the Informal events are SegWay, Dune Buggy, Human Gyroscope, and Ziplining.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2019 08:15:49 IST