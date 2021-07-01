The charges against the former Disney star came after he was sued in early 2019 for allegedly sending explicit photos, messages, and videos to a 13-year-old girl

Former Disney actor Kyle Massey has been charged with felony for making inappropriate conversation with a minor girl. Massey, who is best known for appearing in various shows including That's So Raven and Cory in the House, was charged on 14 June in King County, Washington.

The charges on Massey came after he was sued in early 2019 for allegedly sending explicit photos, messages, and videos to a 13-year-old girl. In the complaint, the unnamed girl alleged that she met the actor when she was only four years old. The minor also kept in touch with him because she was interested in a career in entertainment.

Further in the complaint, it has been stated that Massey became close friends with the girl and her family with time. He had also indicated to the girl’s parents that she should move from Seattle to live with him and his girlfriend in Los Angeles.

The victim’s mother has alleged that Massey himself came forward and “held out as a father figure” to the girl. Since then, the contact between them increased in November 2018 after the girl showed interest in a role on a rebooted version of Cory in the House series.

A month later, Massey apparently requested to be the girl’s friend on Snapchat, following which he sent her “sexually explicit text messages, images and videos”. Meanwhile, the lawsuit claims that the girl is suing the actor for at least $1.5 million.

However, as per the court documents, Massey, who is now 29-years-old failed to show up to his arraignment Monday in King’s County.

For the unversed, the complaint against the actor is of intentional pain of emotional distress, harmful texts sent with intention of seducing a minor, attempting to commit a lewd act with a minor.