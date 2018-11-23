You are here:

Thanksgiving for Priyanka-Nick, Justin Bieber's birthday song for Hailey Baldwin: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Hailey Baldwin celebrates birthday, Thanksgiving with husband Justin Bieber

Model Haley Baldwin turned 22 on 22 November and Justin Bieber's mom shared a video of the couple as he brought his lady love a cake topped with strawberry, icing and a bunch of candles. A relative yelled out "First married birthday" with everyone chanting the birthday song for the birthday girl.



View this post on Instagram ‪Pattie Mallette via Instagram Stories:‬ A post shared by JBCrewdotcom (@justinbiebercrewbackup) on Nov 22, 2018 at 6:05pm PST

The couple recently confirmed that they tied the knot in 2018 via Instagram. The newly weds also celebrated Thanksgiving Day with their families along with Mrs Bieber's birthday.

View this post on Instagram kahleabaldwin: 22 ✨ A post shared by JBCrewdotcom (@justinbiebercrewbackup) on Nov 22, 2018 at 5:40pm PST

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra mark ninth wedding anniversary in Maldives

View this post on Instagram

I can’t match up to your surprises, gestures or big heart.. but I have someone up there to thank ,that we are still a MATCH made for each other ♥️ Will love you until I die.. and if there’s a life after that ..will love you then.. Happy 9th Anniversary hubby #anniversary #hero #love #happiness #gratitude #soulmates #friend #forever #blessed

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Nov 21, 2018 at 7:47pm PST

Actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra flew to the sandy beaches in Maldives to celebrate their ninth anniversary. The couple got married on 22 November in 2009. Shetty wished her husband on Instagram and also posted a picture or two flaunting her svelte frame in a shimmering black bikini.

Raghu Ram to marry fiancee Natalie Di Luccio

Raghu Ram, known for creating the popular MTV shows Roadies and Splitsvilla took to Instagram on 22 November to announce his December wedding with fiancee Natalie Di Luccio. Raghu Ram had shared caricatures of himself and Di Luccio dressed in wedding finery against a beach-y backdrop with the caption 'December 2018' to announce the wedding.

View this post on Instagram

December 2018

A post shared by Raghu Ram (@instaraghu) on Nov 21, 2018 at 9:39pm PST

The Canadian got engaged to Raghu Ram in Toronto this August.

View this post on Instagram

That time he went down on his knee:). I said yes. ❤️@instaraghu #SouthAfrica #TableMountain #InTheClouds #ISaidYes

A post shared by Natalie Di Luccio (@nataliediluccio) on Nov 1, 2018 at 9:49pm PDT

Priyanka Chopra welcomes hubby-to-be Nick Jonas to India

Ahead of the wedding in December, Nick Jonas flew to Delhi today for the pre-wedding ceremonies and Priyanka Chopra, who received him shared a picture of the couple with the caption 'Welcome home baby.' The two also enjoyed a huge Thanksgiving feast with her family in Delhi.

View this post on Instagram Welcome home baby... A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 22, 2018 at 4:36am PST

View this post on Instagram

Happy thanksgiving.. family.. forever..

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 22, 2018 at 11:53am PST

Naga Chaitanya celebrates birthday with wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Goa

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated Chaitanya's birthday in Goa with a couple of close friends this year.

View this post on Instagram Thankyou for the memories Ibiza ❤️❤️❤️ you are truly special A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Sep 27, 2018 at 1:48am PDT

Samantha posted a couple of pictures on Instagram of the couple in Goa. The two will be seen together in Production No.2, their first film together after the wedding.

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan complete one year of marriage

Actress Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan who tied the knot on 23 November 2013 took to Instagram to wish each other a happy first wedding anniversary. "One year flown by - many lifetimes to go. Happy anniversary SK," the cricketer wrote. Both husband and wife posted the same picture to celebrate the day.

View this post on Instagram

So incredibly Thankful for you !!! Happy anniversary love. - cheers to forever ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on Nov 22, 2018 at 9:30pm PST

