'Thank You For Coming' Poster: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill’s chick flick intrigues fans

Rhea Kapoor’s husband, Karan Boolani is making his directorial debut with the film titled, Thank You For Coming. Last year, reports emerged suggesting that Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor have signed up for the movie. The announcement had left fans waiting for updates about the film. So, here’s the good news for them. The makers have dropped the first poster of Thank You For Coming. The film, exploring the genre of chic flick even further, will feature an ensemble cast of Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Karan Kundrra, and Sushant Divgikr in pivotal roles.

The leading lady of the film, Bhumi Pednekar, also shared the poster on her social media handle. She captioned her post, “The ComeBACK of the chick flick. Watch this space. #ThankYouForComing.” The poster features a woman removing her top with her back facing the camera. Well, not much has been revealed through the poster.

The poster invited reactions from many celebrities who expressed delight to see Bhumi Pedenkar announcing her next. While Rhea Kapoor wrote, “Love You”, Shivani Bedi dropped a quirky comment saying, “From Kocktails to Kalesh forever.” Popular influencer and actor Kusha Kapila also commented, “Let the kalesh beginnnnnnnn.”

According to reports, Thank You For Coming revolves around two girls looking for their biological father. Speculations are rife that the film will narrate a story about modern relationships. The film is helmed by Rhea Kapoor along with Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures. As of now, the film is still in the development stage, keeping the aura of anticipation palpable. It appears that the film will be a cinematic spectacle worth waiting for.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in The Lady Killer alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakulpreet Singh. She was last seen in Afwah which failed to create an impact and lead to becoming a massive disaster at the box-office. However, the career graph of the actress cannot be limited to the failure of a film. Ever since the debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, the actress continued to win hearts with her impeccable performances in several films.