Thandie Newton credits Time's Up movement with helping her secure equal pay for Westworld

Cannes: Actor Thandie Newton has revealed that she received equal pay for the hit HBO show Westworld, thanks to Time's Up movement.

The 45-year-old actor said at the Cannes Lions that she had to "have a big swallow of resentment" when she found out how much more her male co-stars earned on the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"When I first discovered how much they were offering it made me realise 'oh my God, men have been paid so much more.' I had to have a big swallow of resentment," Newton said.

"I gave it half an hour and then felt grateful. Every year I go into a new production or a new season of Westworld and I don't think to ask for more, I just feel so grateful to be working. But we need to expect more for ourselves," she added.

Newton, who has often criticised the Time's Up movement in the past, said such campaigns advocating gender equality in the industries are starting to make a difference.

"HBO, to a degree, they were pressured into it. But we need pressure, we need to disrupt. It is not wicked thing to do, it's part of change and growth. It's another word for encouragement. So that pressure has worked," she said.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018 16:41 PM