Thalapathy Vijay turns 46: Dhanush, Kajal Aggarwal, Malavika Mohanan, Atlee and others wish actor

Actor Vijay who made his acting debut in 1992 with film Naalaiya Theerpu, celebrates his 46th birthday on 22 June. Popularly known as Thalapathy, Vijay’s first film was directed by his father SA Chandrasekhar. However, the actor had to wait for two more years before delivering a box office hit with the 1994 film Rasigan.

While the actor did several romantic films till 2003, including Kushi and Priyamaanavale, his action film Thirmalai turned his career around. He gave back to back hits in Ghilli, Pokkiri, and Thirupachi. From a romantic lead, he transitioned to an action hero.

On the actor's birthday, a number of celebrities have come forward to wish him.

One of the earliest to wish Vijay was actor Arya. He wrote, "Happy birthday @actorvijay Na Have a fantastic year ahead. God bless #HappyBirthdayThalapathy."

Check out the post

Happy birthday @actorvijay Na

Have a fantastic year ahead

God bless #HappyBirthdayThalapathy — Arya (@arya_offl) June 22, 2020

Actress Malavika Mohanan, who will be seen opposite Vijay's next film extended her greetings, writing, "To the coolest and most fun co-star I’ve had the pleasure of working with Happy Birthday."

To the coolest and most fun co-star I’ve had the pleasure of working with ♥️ Happy Birthday @actorvijay sir! #hbdthalapathyvijay pic.twitter.com/iB7zRR05CK — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) June 21, 2020

Actors Dhanush and Kajal Aggarwal too wished Vijay on his birthday.

Happy birthday dear @actorvijay sir — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 22, 2020

Director Atlee who has worked with Vijay in three films Theri, Mersal and Bigil posted a candid image the sets of a film and wrote, "Love him more than me, respect him, owe him a lot & without u am nothing naa love u na Wish u many more happy returns of the day na #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay."

Ennoda Anna...Ennoda thalapathy....

Love him more than me ,respect him ,owe him a lot & without u am nothing naa love u na Wish u many more happy returns of the day na #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay pic.twitter.com/VJvzZl4FSX — atlee (@Atlee_dir) June 21, 2020

Actor and producer Nivin Pauly wished Vijay as well. Pauly shared an image of the Bigil actor alongside the caption, "Happy birthday dear Thalapathy." Actor Arun Vijay wished him as well writing, "Have a safe and blessed year!!"

Happy birthday @actorvijay sir!

Have a safe and blessed year!!#HBDTHALAPATHYVijay — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) June 22, 2020

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar who had worked with Vijay in Sarakar posted a selfie and wrote, "Happppyyy birthdaaayyy to our #thalapathy.... #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay may you continue to grow from strength to strength.. and live a lonnnggggg life..continue to entertain us..our love for you will only grow..god bless you thalapathhhthyyyy..have an awesome safe bdayyyy @actorvijay."

Happppyyy birthdaaayyy to our #thalapathy.... #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay may you continue to grow from strength to strength.. and live a lonnnggggg life..continue to entertain us..our love for you will only grow..god bless you thalapathhhthyyyy..have an awesome safe bdayyyy @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/m1bHGAPhQF — (@varusarath) June 21, 2020

Here's how others wished the actor on his birthday:

Happiest birthday to the one and only #hbdthalapathyvijay sir ⭐️ https://t.co/uxsriSnV9H — Sunainaa (@TheSunainaa) June 21, 2020

Happy Birthday Thalapathy @actorvijay Wishing U Multifolds of Happiness Success Peace n Fame, On this wonderful day #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay — Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) June 21, 2020

The actor is currently awaiting the release of his film Master. According to an India Today report, the film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and was supposed to release on 9 April.

However, the film got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film also features Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan, Shantanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, and Gouri Kishan in important roles.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2020 13:41:42 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.