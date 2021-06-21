Thalapathy 65: Vijay, Pooja Hegde's upcoming film titled Beast; first look revealed
Backed by Sun Pictures, Beast will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar
The first look and title of Vijay's next film was unveiled on 21 June (Monday), a day before actor's birthday.
Directed by Nelson, the Tamil film also stars Pooja Hegde, who made her Kollywood debut with Mugamoodi in 2012.
#BEAST it is
Happy to unveil the first look of this special film with my favourite and sweetest #thalapathy @actorvijay sir ♥️ hearty thanks to @sunpictures ♥️ @hegdepooja @anirudhofficial #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay pic.twitter.com/NcCmUGpZne
— Nelson Dilipkumar (@Nelsondilpkumar) June 21, 2021
The cast also includes Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh and Aparna Das.
Produced by Sun Pictures, the music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. He has previously worked on Vijay's 2014 feature Kaththi and recently released action-thriller Master.
According to The News Minute, filming for the project began in March this year with a pooja at Sun TV studio in Chennai.
It was earlier reported that AR Murugadoss would helm the project, but eventually exited due to differences with the production house and the film's budget.
