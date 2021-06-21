Backed by Sun Pictures, Beast will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar

The first look and title of Vijay's next film was unveiled on 21 June (Monday), a day before actor's birthday.

Directed by Nelson, the Tamil film also stars Pooja Hegde, who made her Kollywood debut with Mugamoodi in 2012.

The cast also includes Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh and Aparna Das.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. He has previously worked on Vijay's 2014 feature Kaththi and recently released action-thriller Master.

According to The News Minute, filming for the project began in March this year with a pooja at Sun TV studio in Chennai.

It was earlier reported that AR Murugadoss would helm the project, but eventually exited due to differences with the production house and the film's budget.