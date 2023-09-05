The Thalaivar of the entertainment industry, Rajinikanth is currently basking in the success of Jailer, which has grossed over Rs 600 crore at the global box office to become the second-highest Tamil grosser of all time.

And now, as per the latest report, the megastar is gearing up for the shooting of his next, which will be directed by Jai Bheem fame TJ Gnanavel. Tentatively titled Thalaivar 170, the film is expected to go on floors in September and release in mid-2024.

While the film already has an illustrious cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil, the latest to join the bandwagon are Rana Daggubati and Manju Warrier.

“TJ Gnanavel is looking to bring in some of the most acclaimed actors from across industries on board Thalaivar 170. It’s a special film and he is going all out to bring in the best names to join the cast. While Amitabh Bachchan is from the Hindi Film Industry, Fahadh Faasil has joined in from Malayalam, and Rana has come on board from the Telugu Fraternity,” said a source to PinkVilla.

After wrapping up Thalaivar 170, Rajinikanth will start the shooting of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next. The filmmaker is currently busy with Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo. “Lokesh will start the prep work on his next with Rajinikanth post the release of Leo. He intends to start his film around March next year,” added the source.

Thalaivar 170 marks the reunion of Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth after 32 long years. The duo previously worked in films like Hum, Andhaa Kaanoon, and Geraftaar. Interestingly, Big B will also reunite with Kamal Haasan after Geraftaar for Kalki 2898 AD, which features the ensemble cast of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Made on a budget of Rs 600 crore, the film is expected to hit the screens in 2024.